Why The Bancorp Stock Beat the Market on Friday

Key Points

The banking services specialist ticked both boxes with its second-quarter results.

It continues to expect leaps in annual profitability this year and next.

10 stocks we like better than Bancorp ›

The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) had a fine Friday on the stock market, thanks in no small part to a second-quarter earnings report enhanced by a bottom-line beat and a raise in earnings guidance. That sent the company's shares to a more than 3% gain on the day, handily beating the 0.7% increase of the S&P 500 index.

Banking on this bank services provider

The Bancorp's total revenue for the quarter was $163.5 million, up from the $161.3 million of the same quarter in 2025. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose only marginally, inching less than 1% higher to under $60.7 million, or $1.45 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Those growth rates might not have been excessive, but the bottom-line one was sufficient to beat the average analyst profitability estimate. Pundits tracking The Bancorp were modeling $1.36 per share for net income. The company missed on revenue, however, as the analyst consensus was $166.7 million.

The company provides back-end banking services for businesses that lack a lender's charter. The company saw decent gains in standard banking metrics, such as net loans (up 8% year over year) and average deposits (up 4%).

Explosive growth expected

But the real story for investors was The Bancorp's hiking of its full-year profitability guidance. It's now expecting to earn $5.95 to $6.05 per share under GAAP standards, up from the previous forecast of $5.90. For the moment, at least, it's maintaining its annual 2027 per-share earnings guidance of $8.10 to $8.30.

Even if it falls somewhat short of those projections, The Bancorp would show considerable bottom-line improvement this year and next. Considering how attractive third-party banking services can be, I feel the company's profitability goals are well within reach, and I'd definitely consider buying its stock.

Should you buy stock in Bancorp right now?

Before you buy stock in Bancorp, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bancorp wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $394,601!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,197,093!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.