Why Balance Matters in the AI Trade: Equal-Weight ETFs to Consider

The AI trade has faced heightened volatility since early June as investors reassessed elevated valuations amid concerns over rising debt-funded AI spending and the prospect of a more hawkish Fed, which weighed on sentiment. As a result, the technology sector has experienced sharp swings in performance, alternating between periods of steep sell-offs and strong rebounds as investor sentiment shifted.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined about 3.3% in June, reflecting the recent weakness across the technology sector. In spite of the heightened volatility, technology stocks have repeatedly demonstrated an ability to rebound following periods of sharp selling, underscoring continued confidence in AI's long-term secular growth potential.

After remaining under pressure through the first week of July, the tech-heavy index rebounded, rising about 1.3% in Thursday's session and bringing its gains over the past five trading sessions to 0.61%. The rebound suggests that while short-term market swings are likely to persist, investor enthusiasm for AI remains intact, reinforcing the importance of taking a balanced approach to the long-term growth theme.

Sharp Pullbacks, Strong Recoveries

As quoted on a Yahoo Finance article, semiconductor stocks tracked in its AI basket have wiped out approximately $1.5 trillion in market value since June 25, according to Tuesday's intraday prices.

The performance of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) illustrates just how volatile the AI trade has become in recent weeks. While the SOX has declined 2.32% over the past five trading sessions and 1.39% over the past month, the index rebounded 3.06% on Thursday, highlighting how quickly sentiment can shift.

Micron Technology MU provides another example of the sharp price swings that have characterized the semiconductor sector. The memory chipmaker's shares fell roughly 11% from the start of the month before rebounding 4.5% on Thursday.

These rapid shifts in sentiment underscore that while volatility is likely to remain a defining feature of the AI trade, they do not necessarily undermine its long-term growth prospects, reinforcing the importance of maintaining a balanced approach.

Balancing AI Exposure With ETFs

In this environment, increasing exposure to the AI trade is less about chasing returns and more about managing concentration risk. Investors should aim to remain positioned to benefit from the long-term expansion of the AI ecosystem while reducing their portfolios' vulnerability to sentiment-driven market swings, earnings disappointments, valuation resets, regulatory developments and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

For investors who prefer to keep their portfolios simple, the following equal-weight ETFs offer an efficient way to improve diversification without the need to invest in multiple sector or factor ETFs. These funds naturally reduce exposure to the technology sector while increasing representation across other sectors, offering broader diversification without the need to invest in multiple funds.

Broadening Tech Exposure With Equal-Weight ETFs

Investors may consider equal-weight S&P 500 strategies as a more diversified way to participate in the broader market while maintaining meaningful exposure to AI-driven growth. Equal-weight ETF strategies could help investors build more balanced portfolios while reducing dependence on richly valued tech stocks.

Unlike technology-focused funds, equal-weight S&P 500 ETFs provide broader diversification across both sectors and individual stocks, reducing reliance on mega-cap technology companies and any single industry. These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, reducing concentration risks.

As a result, they can be an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to AI-driven growth while maintaining diversified sector exposure and a more balanced risk profile. The equal-weight index offers a more diversified way to participate in the AI theme while reducing concentration risk and broadening exposure across the U.S. equity market.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index allocates roughly 15.2% of its portfolio to technology stocks, compared with nearly 38% for the traditional market-cap-weighted S&P 500. The equal-weight index has double-digit allocations to industrials (16.8%), financials (15.1%) and health care (12%), other than the tech sector.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has gained 11.47% year to date and 15.55% over the past year.

Investors can consider the following funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, having gathered a basket of 505 securities. RSP charges an annual fee of 0.20% and has a dividend yield of 1.50%. The fund has gained 2.36% over the past month and 18.99% over the past year.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has double-digit allocations to industrials (16.77%), information technology (15.18%), financials (15.10%) and health care (11.98%), with no stock accounting for more than 0.32% of the fund.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF EQL

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF tracks the VettaFi Modelist Equal Weight Sector 500 Index, having gathered a basket of 503 securities. EQL charges an annual fee of 0.19% and has a dividend yield of 1.36%. The fund has lost 0.12% over the past month but has added 16.80% over the past year.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has major allocations to health care (9.57%), financials (9.44%), information technology (9.42%) and utilities (9.27%), with no stock accounting for more than 5.25% of the fund.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF tracks S&P 100 Equal Weight Index, having gathered a basket of 101 securities. EQWL charges an annual fee of 0.25% and has a dividend yield of 1.57%. The fund has gained 0.78% over the past month and 19.41% over the past year.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has double-digit allocations to information technology (20.22%), industrials (15.97%), financials (15.28%) and health care (15.18%), with no stock accounting for more than 1.21% of the fund.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL): ETF Research Reports

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.