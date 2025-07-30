Why Avis Budget Group Stock Was Falling Today

Key Points Avis reported flat revenue in the second quarter, but solid growth in adjusted EBITDA.

The company announced a new premium service and a partnership with Waymo.

Its full-year guidance remains strong at an adjusted EBITDA of $900 million to $1 billion.

Shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) were moving in the wrong direction today after the rental car leader came up short in its second-quarter earnings report.

As of 1:16 p.m. ET, the stock was down 15.4% on the news.

Avis hits the brakes

Avis stock had soared through the second quarter, seemingly on renewed hopes for economic growth amid a détente in the trade war. Billionaire Bill Ackman's investment in Hertz Global may have also attracted attention to the rental car sector. However, the second-quarter results weren't enough to sustain that momentum.

Revenue in the quarter was flat at $3.04 billion, which was slightly ahead of the consensus at $3 billion. The company did make improvements further down the income statement with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rising 29% from $214 million to $277 million.

Avis also announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Waymo to launch fully autonomous ride-hailing in Dallas, where Avis will be responsible for fleet management, and it launched Avis First, a premium offering that includes frictionless curbside pick-up and drop-off, a dedicated concierge, and current-year vehicles.

On the basis of a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, the company reported earnings per share of $0.10, down from $0.41 a year ago and well below estimates at $1.83.

What's next for Avis

For the full year, Avis is targeting adjusted EBITDA of $900 million to $1 billion and per-unit fleet costs of $310 to $320 per month.

The company didn't give third-quarter guidance, but the summer season is crucial for the company, as it makes all its profit during the peak travel season.

Despite today's sell-off, Avis seems to be in a good position with product innovations like Avis First. If the economy remains healthy, the stock could climb further.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

