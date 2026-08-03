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Why Atkore Stock Soared Today

August 03, 2026 — 08:48 pm EDT

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Prysmian struck a deal to add Atkore to its energy products portfolio.

  • The combined business would be well placed to profit from the AI race.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Atkore ›

Shares of Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) spiked on Monday after the electrical products manufacturer agreed to be acquired by Prysmian (OTC: PRYMY), a leading provider of power cables and other energy connection solutions, for roughly $3.8 billion.

People are walking inside an AI data center.

Image source: Getty Images.

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An enticing deal for Atkore's shareowners

Under the terms of the deal, investors would receive $95 in cash for each share of Atkore stock they own. That's a premium of about 30% to Atkore's closing price on Friday.

"This transaction is the culmination of our comprehensive strategic review process to maximize shareholder value and reflects the strength of Atkore's differentiated portfolio of critical electrical infrastructure products," Atkore chair Michael Schrock said.

Stronger together

Prysmian says the combination will create a "one-stop shop" for its data center customers.

"Atkore offers an attractive combination of complementary products, structural growth exposure, and meaningful synergy opportunities -- and represents a major acceleration in Prysmian's evolution into a fully fledged electrical solutions provider," Prysmian CEO Massimo Battaini said.

Better positioned to cash in on the AI boom

The combined company would also have more ways to profit from the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out bonanza.

"Electrification, AI-driven data centers, and digitalization all require major investments in infrastructure, and they are critical to the modern economy, and the opportunity is substantial in the United States," Battaini said.

The deal is projected to close by the end of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prysmian S.p.A. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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