Why Astera Labs Stock Is Roaring Higher This Week

Key Points

Evercore ISI hiked its price target on Astera Labs stock.

Several firms raised their price targets last week.

10 stocks we like better than Astera Labs ›

Extending its 19.5% rise through the first half of May, Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) stock is soaring this week. Investors are bidding shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure specialist higher after a firm established a new, auspicious price target.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Astera Labs are up 34.3% from the end of trading last Friday through 11:01 a.m. ET today.

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One firm has a more optimistic outlook than most others do

Maintaining an outperform rating on Astera Labs stock, Evercore ISI boosted its price target more than 38% to $297 from $215 on Tuesday. Based on Astera Labs stock closing at $215.58 on Monday, the new price target implied 38% upside.

According to Thefly.com, Evercore ISI based its upwardly revised price target on the belief that demand for Astera Labs' connectivity solutions is growing.

Evercore ISI's optimism regarding Astera Labs stock mirrors that of several other firms. Earlier this month, for example, Barclays raised its price target to $200 from $165, and Needham lifted its price target to $260 from $220.

Is it too late to pick up shares of Astera Labs?

From companies specializing in AI software to those that provide the infrastructure that enables AI computing, there are a variety of options for investors interested in AI stocks. Trading today at 91 times forward earnings, Astera Labs stock is hardly inexpensive, but the company is flourishing. It recently reported record quarterly revenue of $308.4 million, a 93% year-over-year increase in Q1 2026.

Those seeking a compelling AI stock with plenty of growth potential left in the tank should certainly consider Astera Labs, and not be deterred by the stock's current valuation.

Should you buy stock in Astera Labs right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs and Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.