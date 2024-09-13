Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Surged Higher Friday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) achieved a long-awaited milestone yesterday, and shares are rocketing higher today. The launch of its first commercial satellites represents the start of a planned network that will be the first and only satellite array to bring the internet directly to standard, everyday smartphones.

Investors are pouring into the stock today after the launch. As of 2:05 p.m. ET, AST shares were higher by 12.3%.

More space launches to come

Yesterday's successful launch was not a surprise development. In fact, if things hadn't gone smoothly, it's likely AST shares would have cratered after the news came out. The stock actually declined yesterday by more than 4% after paring a larger decline in what could be looked at as a "sell the news" reaction.

But many investors viewed that initial reaction as a buying opportunity. That's because the potential market for AST's eventual satellite network is enormous. The company already counts major telecom companies including AT&T and Verizon Communications as customers as well as investors. AST estimates that about 3.7 billion people who have cellular subscriptions aren't subscribed to cellular broadband, and it aims to help fill that gap in the market.

The opportunity is why investors drove AST SpaceMobile shares higher by more than 50% in the last month ahead of the big launch. And that's where one concern should lie with buyers of the stock. The company still has much more capital to spend to build out its network. And it isn't yet bringing in meaningful revenue.

But for now the focus is on the successful start of building out its important satellite array. AT&T chief operating officer Jeff McElfresh summed up the accomplishment this way:

This moment has been several years in the making, and I am proud of our teams' work, in collaboration with AST SpaceMobile, to help make space-based connectivity a reality.

Already having agreements with more than 45 cellular network operators covering nearly 3 billion existing subscribers is what is attracting investors. For aggressive investors, that makes the stock worth owning.

Should you invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile right now?

Before you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AST SpaceMobile wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $730,103!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Howard Smith has positions in AST SpaceMobile and AT&T. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.