Why Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) reported results from the Phase 3 PALISADE study of investigational plozasiran in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome. The company said PALISADE successfully met primary endpoint and all multiplicity-controlled key secondary endpoints, including statistically significant reductions in triglycerides, apolipoprotein C-III, and the incidence of acute pancreatitis.

Based on these positive findings, the company plans to file a New Drug Application with the FDA by year-end 2024 and plans to seek regulatory approval with additional global regulatory authorities thereafter.

Shares of Arrowhead are up 10% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.