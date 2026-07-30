Why Arm Stock Is Surging Today

Key Points

Arm stock posted sales and earnings for fiscal Q1 that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Chip stocks are also broadly seeing a strong rebound rally today.

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Arm (NASDAQ: ARM) stock is rapidly gaining ground in Thursday's trading. The semiconductor company's share price was up 6.7% as of 11:15 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% at the same point in the session, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.1%. Arm stock had been up as much as 19.4% near the session's open.

After the market closed yesterday, Arm published results for the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year. Sales and earnings for the period topped expectations, and the company's valuation is also getting a boost from rebound trading for the broader market after yesterday's big sell-off.

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Arm beat Wall Street's targets in fiscal Q1

Aided by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Arm posted record results in fiscal Q1 and beat the average Wall Street forecasts for sales and earnings. The company notched non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.45 on sales of $1.29 billion in the quarter, topping the average targets for adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share and sales of $1.27 billion.

For the current quarter, Arm is guiding for revenue to come in between $1.36 billion and $1.4 billion. For reference, the average analyst estimate had targeted sales of $1.35 billion for the period. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings for the quarter are projected to be between $0.43 and $0.51 per share -- with the midpoint of that guidance range beating the average Wall Street forecast's call for per-share earnings of $0.45.

Momentum for the broader market is also boosting Arm stock

Concerns about the sustainability of AI-related capital expenditures, increased competition from Chinese companies, and macroeconomic risk factors spurred big sell-offs across the market yesterday, but investors are buying back into stocks today. Chip stocks, including Arm, are seeing particularly strong rebounds. While Arm's business results will play the biggest role in shaping its stock performance over the long term, the market's appetite for the AI trade will continue to have a huge impact on its near-term performance.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arm Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.