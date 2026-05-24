Why Arm Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Key Points

Arm stock got a boost from bullish analyst coverage this week.

Commentary from Nvidia's fiscal Q1 report also helped the stock march higher.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

Arm (NASDAQ: ARM) stock enjoyed huge bullish momentum this week. The company's share price rose 46.5% in a stretch of trading that saw the S&P 500 climb roughly 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite gain roughly 0.5%.

The semiconductor architecture specialist saw big gains in response to bullish analyst coverage. The company's share price also got a big boost in conjunction with the release of Nvidia's first-quarter report.

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Arm stock is on fire

Arm stock kicked off this week's trading with a bullish upsurge driven by positive analyst coverage. Before the market opened on Monday, Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating. David Dai, the firm's lead analyst on the stock, set a one-year price target of $300 per share and said that growth for central processing unit (CPU) utilization in the artificial intelligence (AI) compute market gives the company a strong growth runway. With the benefit of this week's gains, the company's share price is now up 180% year to date.

Nvidia's quarterly report sent Arm stock higher

After the market closed on May 20, Nvidia reported earnings for the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year -- a period that ended April 26. While the company's report didn't do much to spur bullish momentum for its own stock, it did help to supercharge upward momentum for Arm stock.

With its Q1 report, Nvidia outlined a total addressable market of $200 billion in the CPU market. With Arm having a leadership position in power-efficient CPU architecture, the bullish outlook on demand for increasing AI-related demand is causing a rerating for the company's valuation.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.