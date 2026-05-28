Why Arm Holdings Stock Jumped Higher Today

Key Points

Arm stock has soared in 2026.

Arm stock is trading at a rich valuation, so investors may be more comfortable investing in an AI ETF.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

Thanks in large part to the market's rampant enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) stock has soared more than 210% since the start of 2026, and one firm thinks that the stock is poised to rocket even higher. This new, bullish outlook on Arm stock is driving the semiconductor stock higher during today's market session.

As of 11:36 a.m. ET, shares of Arm are up 13%.

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This firm sees Arm stock ascending to a new all-time high

Maintaining an outperform rating, Mizuho hiked its price target on Arm stock to $360 from $290. According to Thefly.com, the firm raised its price target on the belief that demand for dynamic random access memory (DRAM), a type of computer memory used to temporarily store data that your computer is actively using, will remain strong through 2027; moreover, Mizuho recognizes that the high bandwidth memory's total addressable market is growing -- two factors that bode well for semiconductor specialist Arm.

Based on Arm's closing price of $302.71, the new price target implies upside of 19%. Should Arm stock, in fact, rise to $360, it will represent a new all-time high. As of this writing, Arm's intraday high was $345.60 earlier today.

Will Arm stock cost you an arm and a leg?

While Mizuho sees Arm stock continuing to rise, investors should bear in mind that shares are trading at a steep valuation -- about 356 times trailing earnings. In light of this, AI investors may be more comfortable investing in an AI ETF that includes Arm stock among its holdings to gain exposure to Arm stock.

Should you buy stock in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.