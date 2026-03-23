Why Arm Holdings Stock Bumped Higher Today

Key Points

Its pivotal Arm Everywhere event is scheduled for Tuesday.

One researcher tracking the stock believes it will showcase goods targeting an overlooked aspect of AI.

10 stocks we like better than Arm Holdings ›

Arm Holdings' (NASDAQ: ARM) annual Arm Everywhere event, scheduled to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, March 24) in San Francisco, is exciting not only tech wizards and gear aficionados. Investors are also looking forward to what the chipmaker might unveil, as indicated by their pushing the company's stock more than 3% higher on Monday.

Armed and ready

Although Arm Everywhere takes place every year, the 2026 edition might prove to be quite pivotal. After all, the company has been transitioning from a mobile chip specialist to one focused on artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, so many eyes will be on this event to see what the company has concocted for this white-hot segment of the market.

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One Arm-tracker that's optimistic about what might be revealed at the event is investment bank Morgan Stanley. On Sunday, it published a research update on Arm's stock, speculating that the company would introduce a new chip made of a pair of "chiplets," essentially specialized tiles that handle different sets of tasks.

In Morgan Stanley's view, such a product would be appropriate for a large cloud computing company. It did not name any potential clients, but giants in that sector include Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

A bull stays the course

That update was published several days after Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight (buy, in other words) recommendation on Arm and its $135 price target.

Personally, I'd be cautiously optimistic about the chipmaker's potential -- I feel its push to become a direct supplier of AI hardware is smart and well-considered, but we need to see what's under wraps to get a better sense of its potential in the segment.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.