Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock Tanked by Almost 6% Today

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI), a company that manufactures fiber optics networking components, probably wishes it had called in sick on Wednesday. Its stock price fell by nearly 6% on the day, no thanks to a quarterly earnings report that displeased investors. That decline was far steeper than the almost 0.8% slide of the S&P 500 index.

Revenue improvement, bottom-line erosion

For its second quarter, Applied booked revenue of $43.3 million, a figure that was higher -- but not overwhelmingly so -- than the $40.7 million it earned in the same period of 2023. It posted losses according to both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP (adjusted) standards; under the latter, its net loss was $10.9 million ($0.28 per share). This was notably deeper than the $6.1 million deficit of the second quarter of 2023.

Those headline figures came close to the consensus analyst estimates. Prognosticators tracking Applied stock were modeling just over $44.1 million for revenue, and an adjusted net loss of $0.29 per share.

Applied said its non-GAAP gross margin was negatively affected by the company's product mix, although it did not detail the reasons for this. It professed to be excited about the second half of this year, not least because it has started to receive orders from an unnamed client it described only as "another large hyperscale customer."

More net losses expected

Management proffered guidance for Applied's current (third) quarter. It expects revenue of $60 million to $66 million, with adjusted net loss of $5.9 million to $8.6 million. On a per-share basis, the latter range is $0.14 to $0.20. On average, analysts are anticipating a top line sightly exceeding $64.5 million and a per-share adjusted net loss of only $0.13.

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Optoelectronics right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Optoelectronics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Optoelectronics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,800!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.