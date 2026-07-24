Why Apple Stock Is Up Today

Key Points

Apple's AI strategy has far less risk than those of its rivals.

The tech leader has found smart ways to benefit from AI without incurring massive costs.

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Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed to near record highs on Friday, as investors applauded the iPhone maker's relatively modest artificial intelligence (AI) investments.

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Apple's conservative strategy is looking smarter by the minute

Hyperscalers and other tech giants are spending staggering sums to build out their artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure networks. For just two examples, Amazon and Alphabet are planning to spend a stunning $200 billion each in 2026 alone.

Investors are beginning to question whether these massive capital expenditures will produce the type of returns they've grown accustomed to. Moreover, fears are mounting that the AI boom could be expanding into a bubble. Bubbles eventually burst -- and often lead to a crash.

You don't always need to spend money to make money

Rather than spending hundreds of billions of dollars in a futile attempt to keep pace with the latest AI advances, Apple is partnering with other AI leaders to bring the products of their massive spending to its customers.

Apple has partnered with Alphabet, Nvidia, and OpenAI to bolster the AI features on its iPhones and other devices. It's also working with Chinese internet giants Alibaba and Baidu to offer AI-powered services in China.

This collaborative approach is prudent and cost-efficient. In turn, savvy investors are beginning to appreciate Apple's AI strategy more each passing day.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

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Joe Tenebruso has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Baidu, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.