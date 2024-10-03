Why AngioDynamics Stock Is Crashing Today

Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) were crashing 17.1% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep sell-off came after the medical technology company announced its fiscal 2025 first-quarter update.

AngioDynamics reported fiscal Q1 net sales of $67.5 million, up 1.1% year over year. This result was a little lower than the average analysts' revenue estimate of $67.93 million.

The company posted a net loss of $12.8 million, or $0.31 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Its adjusted net loss was $4.4 million, or $0.11 per share -- better than the consensus estimate of an adjusted loss of $0.15 per share.

Some good news for AngioDynamics

The company did have some good news recently. Last month, it submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the results from a pivotal study of the NanoKnife system for ablation of prostate tissue in intermediate-risk patients. AngioDynamics hopes to win a 510(k) clearance based on this filing.

The company also received European CE Mark approval for its Auryon Atherectomy System in treating peripheral artery disease. This system was cleared by the FDA in 2020.

Also, despite the mixed results for AngioDynamics in its fiscal Q1, the medical technology company maintained its previous full-year guidance. AngioDynamics continues to expect net sales of between $282 million and $288 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4.2% to 6.4%. It also projects bottom-line improvement with an adjusted net loss per share of between $0.38 and $0.42 compared to a pro forma adjusted loss per share of $0.45 in fiscal 2024.

Buy AngioDynamics stock on the dip?

Some investors could be tempted to scoop up shares of AngioDynamics after its latest pullback. However, the company's growth isn't anything to get excited about. I think many other stocks offer more attractive risk-reward propositions.

