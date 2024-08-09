Why American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Rocketed Nearly 5% Higher Today

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL), a company that quite literally helps underpin the auto industry, reported encouraging quarterly results Friday morning. Subsequent to that, investors bid up its stock during the day, to the point where it closed nearly 5% higher in price. That made it an outlier, as the S&P 500 index's rise was a far more modest 0.5%.

A convincing double beat

For its second quarter, American Axle posted sales of $1.63 billion, which was slightly higher than the $1.57 billion it earned in the same period of 2023. Net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) saw quite the leap, doubling and then some to more than $18 million against the year-ago profit of $8 million. On a per-share, non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, the specialty auto components manufacturer earned $0.19.

American Axle cruised to easy beats on both the top and bottom lines with those results. On average, analysts tracking the company's stock were estimating it would book $1.59 billion in revenue and only $0.11 per share in adjusted net income.

In its earnings release, American Axle quoted CEO David Dauch as attributing the growth in key fundamentals to "positive contributions from volume and mix, and continued operational performance."

Full-year targets adjusted

American Axle adjusted some of its financial targets for the entirety of 2024. It now believes its sales will come in at $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion. This represents a tightening of the company's former outlook of $6.05 billion to $6.35 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization also received a change; management feels this will land at $705 million to $755 million, up from the preceding range of $685 million to $750 million. The company did not provide any net income forecasts.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in American Axle & Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Axle & Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $643,212!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.