Why Is Ameren (AEE) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ameren (AEE). Shares have lost about 3.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ameren due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Ameren Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Ameren Q1 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y



Ameren Corporation reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 9.4%. The bottom line increased 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



The quarterly results reflected earnings on infrastructure investments to improve system reliability, resilience, and service quality for its Ameren Missouri and Illinois electric and natural gas customers.

AEE’s Revenues

Total revenues were $2.18 billion, up 3.8% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion by 2.9%.

AEE: Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes decreased 4.2% to 17,052 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) compared with 17,808 million kWh in the year-ago period. Gas volumes declined 5.4% year over year to 70 million dekatherms.



Total operating expenses were $1.64 billion, down 1.4% year over year.



The company’s interest expenses in the first quarter totaled $204 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $175 million.

AEE’s Segmental Results

The Ameren Missouri segment reported adjusted earnings of $76 million compared with $42 million a year ago. The year-over-year increase was driven by earnings from higher infrastructure investments, including those incorporated into electric and natural gas service rates that became effective on June 1, 2025, and Sept. 1, 2025, respectively.



The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported adjusted earnings of $66 million compared with $63 million in the year-ago quarter.



The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment reported adjusted earnings of $122 million compared with $108 million in the prior-year quarter.



The Ameren Transmission segment reported adjusted earnings of $98 million compared with $89 million in the year-ago quarter.

AEE’s Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $13 million as of March 31, 2026, which remained unchanged sequentially.



As of March 31, 2026, the long-term debt totaled $19 billion compared with $18.21 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Net cash flows from operating activities in the first three months of 2026 were $421 million compared with $431 million in 2025.

AEE’s Guidance

Ameren has reaffirmed its 2026 earnings guidance. It expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $5.25-$5.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.32, which is lower that the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Ameren has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Ameren has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ameren is part of the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Over the past month, PG&E (PCG), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

PG&E reported revenues of $6.88 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +15%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares with $0.33 a year ago.

For the current quarter, PG&E is expected to post earnings of $0.37 per share, indicating a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for PG&E. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.