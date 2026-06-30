Why AMD Stock Just Popped

Key Points

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised his price target on AMD stock to $615 per share today.

Wells sees increased demand for big CPUs as the AI race shifts from training to inference.

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Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock skipped 3.5% higher through 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and you can thank Wells Fargo for that.

In a note this morning, Wells analyst Aaron Rakers raised his price target on AMD stock to $615 per share, implying he sees 10% upside over the next year.

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Why Wells Fargo likes AMD stock

10% may not sound like much in today's overheated stock market -- especially for a semiconductor stock! But Rakers likes AMD's prospects regardless, writing today on StreetInsider that he sees AMD earning about 3% more than other analysts in calendar year 2027 ($13.40 per share), and 8% more in 2028 ($18.75 per share) -- and on course to a near-term peak earning around $20 per share.

Strong demand for computer CPUs underlies Rakers' bull thesis, driving up chip prices.

The biggest growth will arrive this year, with revenue expected to rise 68% again 2025 numbers, followed by 28% growth in 2027 and 22% more in 2028 -- leaving AMD with annual CPU revenue of about $25 billion. GPU numbers should look even better -- $15.6 billion this year, shooting up to $40.6 billion in 2027 and $63 billion in 2028.

What's next for AMD stock

Big picture, Rakers is seeing a shift from artificial intelligence training (building LLMs) to AI inference (AI answering questions), giving AMD a chance to reset the board and catch up to AI leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) by selling more "high core-count server CPUs" in addition to GPUs.

Success isn't guaranteed, though, with Nvidia beginning its Vera CPU push. And at 180 times trailing earnings, AMD is hardly a cheap stock -- arguably six times more expensive than Nvidia at 30 times earnings!

Following Wells Fargo into this trade might not be the right move.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.