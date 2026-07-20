Why AMC Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

A strong slate of films is boosting AMC's attendance, sales, and cash flow.

AMC is repairing its balance sheet by paying down debt.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment ›

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) soared on Monday after the movie theater leader posted a surprise profit.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Better-than-expected Q2 results

AMC's total revenue rose 14% year over year to $1.6 billion in the second quarter.

Attendance trends were strong, with six films generating domestic opening weekend grosses of more than $75 million.

"The momentum in the total industrywide domestic box office was undeniable, reaching approximately $2.99 billion, up 10.7% from last year's second quarter, making this the biggest box office quarter in seven years and the fifth biggest quarter ever," AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

Moreover, the operating leverage inherent in the theater chain's business model was on full display. AMC's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 70% to $321 million.

The cinema company's operating cash flow also jumped 70% to $235 million. AMC, in turn, produced $190 million in free cash flow, which helped to bring its cash reserves to $778 million as of June 30.

All told, AMC's adjusted net earnings improved to $104 million, or $0.14 per share, from a loss of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter. That was well above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for a loss of $0.06 per share.

2026 is set to be a good year at the box office

AMC's increased profitability, combined with recent share offerings, is enabling it to strengthen its balance sheet by paying down debt. That's reducing the company's interest expenses, which is further bolstering its cash flow generation. In all, AMC has paid off a whopping $1.7 billion in debt since the end of 2020.

Better still, the recent blockbuster-like performance of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey bodes well for an exciting slate of upcoming films, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and Avengers: Doomsday.

"We believe that movie theatres will enjoy, in the full twelve months of 2026, their strongest yet post-pandemic year, at both the domestic and the global box office," Aron said.

Should you buy stock in AMC Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in AMC Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AMC Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 20, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.