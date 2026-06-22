Why Alto Ingredients Is Earning More From Every Bushel of Corn

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO generated more value from every bushel of corn it processed in the first quarter of 2026, even as weather-related disruptions at its Pekin campus weighed on production volumes. The improvement reflected the company's ability to derive higher returns from its co-products while benefiting from lower feedstock costs.



The company’s consolidated return on essential ingredients, which measures co-product revenues relative to total corn costs consumed, increased to 53.4% in the first quarter of 2026 from 48.2% in the year-ago period. The improvement came even as the company faced softer demand and increased competition in high-quality alcohol markets.



Much of the improvement was driven by stronger pricing across Alto Ingredients’ co-product portfolio. In particular, higher corn oil prices, supported by demand from renewable biofuels producers, provided a $2.2 million boost to revenues during the quarter. At the same time, the company also benefited from lower corn costs, which further enhanced returns from its corn-processing operations.



The Pekin Campus accounted for a significant portion of the gains. Its essential ingredients return improved to 54% from 48% a year earlier, reflecting better economics across the company's mix of byproducts. With stronger co-product economics and a lower-cost grain environment, Alto Ingredients was able to extract greater value from the same underlying corn input.



The results highlight the importance of co-products in Alto Ingredients' corn-processing economics, with stronger pricing helping it derive greater value from each bushel of corn processed.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Alto Ingredients?

Alto Ingredients, which competes with Green Plains Inc. GPRE and MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI, has seen its shares rally 352.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3% growth. Shares of Green Plains have risen 166.1%, while MGP Ingredients has declined 44.2% during the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Alto Ingredients’ forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.39 is lower than the industry’s average of 3. The company is trading at a discount to Green Plains (with a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.53) and MGP Ingredients (0.70).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year surge of 671.4%, while the consensus mark for the next fiscal year’s EPS implies growth of 53.7%.



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Alto Ingredients currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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