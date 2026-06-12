Why Is Altimmune (ALT) Down 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Altimmune, Inc. (ALT). Shares have lost about 11.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Altimmune due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Altimmune, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Altimmune’s Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Nil

Altimmune incurred a first-quarter 2026 loss of 18 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. The company had recorded a loss of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company did not generate any revenues in the first quarter, as it does not have a marketed drug in its portfolio.

ALT's Q1 Results in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $16.2 million in the reported quarter, up 2.3% year over year, primarily due to ongoing clinical studies and startup costs associated with the late-stage MASH study. R&D spending included $9.5 million in direct pemvidutide development costs.



General and administrative expenses were $8.1 million, up 34.3% year over year, primarily driven by an increase in severance costs and professional fees.



As of March 31, 2026, Altimmune had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $332 million compared with $274 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company raised $75 million in a registered direct and $8 million via ATM in January-February 2026 and secured $225 million in gross proceeds from an oversubscribed public offering completed in April 2026, bringing pro forma cash to roughly $535 million as of April 30, 2026. Management expects its cash runway to support operations into 2029.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 30.21% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Altimmune has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Altimmune has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Altimmune belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), has gained 1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Esperion Therapeutics reported revenues of $80.1 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +23.2%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares with -$0.21 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Esperion Therapeutics is expected to post a loss of $0.02 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Esperion Therapeutics. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.