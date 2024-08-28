Why Altcoins Were Wilting on Wednesday

Although the crypto industry isn't as heavily dependent on computer processing power as it was in its early days, the two remain strongly correlated. Less-than-desirable news from a processing titan, unsurprisingly, dinged the values of a wide swath of altcoins in late afternoon trading Wednesday.

It was guilt by association, and few seemed to escape the harsh judgement of the market. Utility crypto Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) was down by nearly 6% at that point, while smart contract platform token Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was doing sightly worse with an almost 7% decline. Meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was tumbling by a relatively light 3%, and Bitcoin hard fork currency Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) was down 4%.

Processing the latest news from a peer

For better or worse, the crypto scene has always been associated with the advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) manufactured by that industry's 800-pound gorilla, Nvidia. So, like with Bitcoin, major developments with that company affect the sentiment on -- and frequently the direction of -- the altcoin market.

On Wednesday, Nvidia had the temerity to publish second-quarter results that didn't completely light analyst estimates (or investor expectations) on fire. Yes, revenue more than doubled on a year-over-year basis and fine, headline net income nearly tripled, but -- horrors! -- the company's gross profit margin was down a bit sequentially. Clearly a victim of vastly overinflated expectations, Nvidia's shares slumped by a few percentage points in after-hours trading and seemed determined to stay there.

It's important to note that while some of the top coins on the market utilize the proof-of-work (PoW) model that relies on GPUs -- we're looking squarely at you, Bitcoin -- most cryptos that have hit the market lately favor proof of stake (PoS). The latter is a sort of random validation method that is far less dependent on raw computing power and speed.

The altcoin declines on Wednesday were concentrated in a narrow band in the mid-single-digit percentages. This indicates that many investors don't distinguish between PoW cryptos (like Bitcoin Cash) and the many opting for PoS (Shiba Inu).

Discount hunting to begin in 3, 2, 1...

Given that the altcoin rout seems to be based more on misinformed worries than anything realistically fundamental, I wouldn't expect it to last. I believe there will be kind of bounce-back within days as crypto-heads come to their senses and start sniffing around for bargains again. Even for the processor-dependent PoW cryptos, Nvidia's results were actually quite good and encouraging. This market shouldn't stay in the doldrums for long.

Should you invest $1,000 in Polkadot right now?

Before you buy stock in Polkadot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Polkadot wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $786,169!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.