Why Is Albemarle (ALB) Down 16.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Albemarle (ALB). Shares have lost about 16.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Albemarle due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Albemarle Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Albemarle’s Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat on Higher Lithium Pricing and Volumes

Albemarle posted a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share. This compares favorably with the adjusted loss of 18 cents a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 by 137.9%, as higher lithium pricing and improved volumes lifted results.



On a reported basis, net income attributable to Albemarle rose to $319.1 million from $41.3 million, reflecting a much stronger operating backdrop.



Net sales rose 32.7% year over year to $1.43 billion and topped the consensus mark of $1.33 billion by 7.8%. Demand indicators stayed constructive, with global Energy Storage Systems production up 117% year over year in the quarter.

Segment Highlights

Energy Storage net sales climbed 69.9% year over year to $891.2 million, driven by higher pricing and volumes. It surpassed the consensus estimate of $775 million. Management attributed the gain to a 51% increase in price and a 14% rise in volumes versus the prior-year quarter.



Specialties net sales increased 11.7% year over year to $358.4 million. It also beat the consensus estimate of $319 million. The improvement reflected a 7% lift in volumes and a 2% increase in pricing, helped by bromine specialties demand and pricing.



Corporate and all other net sales were $179.2 million versus $231.3 million a year ago.



The divestiture of Ketjen reduced companywide net sales by 4% year over year.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.09 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $1.62 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Long-term debt was $1.81 billion at the quarter-end, down from $3.12 billion at the end of 2025 after the company paid down $1.3 billion of outstanding debt during the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $346.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus $547.2 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

Albemarle updated its 2026 outlook considerations, raising the Specialties view on stronger-than-expected bromine pricing. The company now expects Specialties net sales of $1.3-$1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $225-$275 million for 2026.



For the total company, Albemarle continues to frame expectations around observed lithium market price scenarios. At an average lithium market price of about $10/kg LCE, it expects net sales of $4.1-$4.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $0.9-$1.0 billion. At about $20/kg LCE, net sales are projected at $5.7-$6.0 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $2.4-$2.6 billion. At about $30/kg LCE, net sales are forecast at $7.5-$7.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $4.2-$4.4 billion.



Albemarle expects depreciation and amortization expenses of $660-$680 million for 2026. Capital expenditures are expected to be $550-$600 million, while Interest and financing expenses are forecast to be $120-$140 million for the full year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 61.57% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Albemarle has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Albemarle has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Albemarle is part of the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry. Over the past month, Cabot (CBT), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Cabot reported revenues of $904 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -3.4%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares with $1.90 a year ago.

Cabot is expected to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -12.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.8%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Cabot. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.