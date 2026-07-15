Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Aehr helps semiconductor companies test their products.

Business is booming.

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Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose sharply on Wednesday after the semiconductor equipment maker issued an upbeat artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled growth forecast for the year ahead.

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Demand for AI chip testing is surging

Aehr's systems enable chipmakers to stress-test their chips under extreme conditions and identify potential issues earlier in the production process. In this way, Aehr helps to ensure the quality and reliability of a range of semiconductor products while reducing manufacturing costs for its customers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given these benefits, demand for Aehr's testing solutions is soaring.

Aehr's net revenue jumped 33% year over year to $18.8 million in its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended on May 29.

The chip test leader saw record bookings of $60.7 million, more than fivefold the prior-year quarter. That brought its effective backlog to $100.6 million when including bookings that occurred after the quarter's end.

"Demand from AI-related applications continued to accelerate," CEO Gayn Erickson said.

All told, Aehr's adjusted net income improved to $3.6 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the year-ago period. That was significantly better than Wall Street's estimates, which had called for an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share.

2027 should be another year of impressive growth

Looking ahead, Aehr sees revenue rising by 160% to 200% to between $130 million and $150 million in fiscal 2027, with an adjusted net margin of up to 22%.

Management highlighted AI processors, silicon photonics, and memory chips as potentially powerful growth drivers for its testing solutions.

"With multiple customers entering or expanding production, a record backlog, and additional opportunities under discussion ... we believe Aehr is well positioned for multiple years of strong revenue growth," Erickson said.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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