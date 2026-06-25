Why Acuity Brands Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Acuity reported Q3 2026 financial results.

Shares have reached a level not attained since earlier this year.

10 stocks we like better than Acuity ›

Rising to a level it hasn't reached in months, Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) stock is rocketing higher today after the company reported strong third-quarter 2026 financial results this morning. At the opening of today's market session, shares of the industrial lighting company were priced at $349.89, a level it hasn't seen since mid-January.

As of 2:40 p.m. ET, shares of Acuity are up 19.8%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Beating analysts' estimates is just part of the story

Reporting Q3 2026 sales of $1.2 billion, a 2% year-over-year increase, Acuity surpassed the consensus among analysts that the company would report revenue of $1.18 billion.

At the bottom of the income statement, the company also provided better results than what Wall Street expected. Whereas analysts had anticipated the company posting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.19, it reported $5.31, a 4% increase over the same period last year.

It wasn't only the income statement that gave investors something to celebrate.

Acuity reported Q3 2026 free cash flow of $462 million, a more than 30% increase over the $355 milion that it reported in Q3 2025.

Is Acuity stock a buy on today's news?

For those seeking a conservative industrials stock, Acuity is worth strong consideration right now. The company is reporting strong free cash flow, which it's using to boost its financial health. Since the start of its fiscal year, Acuity has generated $520 million in operating cash flow and allocated $200 million to reducing debt. Trading at 22.4 times trailing earnings -- a discount to the S&P 500 P/E of 31.6 -- Acuity stock appears to be a bargain right now.

Should you buy stock in Acuity right now?

Before you buy stock in Acuity, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Acuity wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $387,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,221,398!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 25, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.