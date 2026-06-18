Why Accenture Stock Opened 18.9% Lower Today

Key Points

Accenture's fiscal Q3 earnings beat estimates, but revenue fell slightly short.

The company announced $4.18 billion in operational technology cybersecurity acquisitions.

Accenture shares have lost half their value year-to-date, and the stock trades at rock-bottom valuation ratios.

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Shares of tech consulting veteran Accenture (NYSE: ACN) opened Thursday's trading 18.9% lower, hamstrung by a mixed earnings report with disappointing guidance.

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A mixed bag of financials and guidance

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, Accenture's revenues rose 6% year-over-year to $18.7 billion. Diluted earnings jumped 9% to $3.80 per share. Wall Street's consensus estimates had called for earnings near $3.72 per share on roughly $18.78 billion in top-line sales, so the report was a mixed bag.

But the reported figures weren't the culprit behind Accenture's sudden price dip. Management lowered the midpoint of their full-year sales growth target range from 4% to 3.5% while announcing three cybersecurity investments worth a total of $4.18 billion. Investors seem nervous about a multi-billion-dollar splurge in the midst of slowing sales growth.

What's Accenture buying with all that cash?

Accenture is buying full or partial control of three specialists in operational technology (OT) security. It's all about protecting the physical stuff that keeps modern life humming along: power grids, pipelines, manufacturing facilities, data centers, and so on. Yes, I dropped the "data centers" keyword there. Accenture is making a security-focused play on the massive boom in AI-oriented data center construction.

CEO Julie Sweet put it bluntly on the earnings call: "You cannot have an AI revolution without critical infrastructure, and you cannot have those without OT security, which is where today the world is most vulnerable."

But the Street brushed off Sweet's physical security ambitions to focus on the immediate costs in an era of macroeconomic instability. And the stock was trending down before this report, so it's more of an accelerated price drop than a new trend. At this point, Accenture's shares are down by 50% year-to-date, trading at a modest 10.9 times trailing earnings and 6.5 times free cash flow.

So if you think Julie Sweet's OT security strategy makes sense, the stock is priced for a massive disaster. Management is pitching a long-term vision; the market is voting with its feet in the short term. This could be a good time to pick up Accenture stock on the cheap.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.