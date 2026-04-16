Why AbbVie Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy on the Dip

Key Points

AbbVie’s stock pulled back from its record highs.

It’s still reasonably valued, and it pays an attractive dividend.

10 stocks we like better than AbbVie ›

AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) stock closed at a record high of $238.71 on Oct. 1, 2025. However, its stock has pulled back by about 13% since then. Let's see why that pullback represents a golden buying opportunity for long-term investors who can tune out the near-term noise.

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Why did AbbVie's stock decline?

Before its recent pullback, AbbVie's stock had doubled in value over the previous four years. That rally was mainly driven by the market's enthusiasm for its two newer immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, to replace the revenue lost from its former blockbuster, Humira.

However, the market was also pricing in much of that future growth and assuming that Skyrizi and Rinvoq wouldn't face any significant regulatory or competitive headwinds. The bullish thesis also assumed its Humira sales wouldn't wither too quickly before those catalysts kicked in.

As the macro headwinds intensified over the past few months, some of AbbVie's investors likely noticed those issues and took some money off the table. Expectations for elevated interest rates, rather than continued rate cuts, also weighed on high-yield dividend stocks like AbbVie.

But if we look beyond those near-term issues, AbbVie is still a rock-solid dividend stock with a forward yield of 3.3%. From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its EPS to rise more than fivefold as its new drug sales surge, yet it looks reasonably valued at 24 times this year's earnings. So if you're looking for a safe place to park your cash in this turbulent market, AbbVie checks all the right boxes.

Should you buy stock in AbbVie right now?

Before you buy stock in AbbVie, consider this:

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Leo Sun has positions in AbbVie. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.