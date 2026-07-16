Why Abbott Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Demand for Abbott's medical devices and diagnostic tests is rising.

The company has increased its dividend for 54 straight years.

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Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) popped on Thursday after the healthcare products provider raised its full-year profit forecast.

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An intelligent acquisition is fueling Abbott's growth

Abbott's sales rose 13% to $12.6 billion in the second quarter, boosted by its $21 billion acquisition of cancer screening leader Exact Sciences in March.

The acquisition added more preventive products to Abbott's offerings, including Exact's market-leading noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test, Cologuard.

Abbott's worldwide diagnostics sales surged 42.3% to $3.1 billion.

Revenue in the healthcare giant's worldwide medical devices division also grew by a solid 9% to $5.9 billion, driven by an 11% jump in sales of continuous glucose monitors.

All told, Abbott's adjusted earnings rose 4% to $1.31 per share. That bested Wall Street's expectations, which had called for per-share profits of $1.28.

Higher profits mean larger dividends for investors

Looking ahead, Abbott sees its full-year comparable sales growing by 6.5% to 7.5% in 2026. Management also lifted its adjusted earnings per share outlook to between $5.45 and $5.60, up from a prior forecast of $5.38 to $5.58.

Abbott's strengthening profitability enables it to reward its shareholders with steadily rising cash payments. The medical devices and testing leader has raised its dividend for a remarkable 54 straight years.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.