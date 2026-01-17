Why a $6 Million Allocation to Short-Dated Credit Stands Out Right Now

Key Points

Wisconsin-based Wisconsin-based Evexia Wealth acquired 295,940 shares of BSCQ in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $5.79 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $5.80 million, reflecting both trading activity and bond price movements.

The fund reported holding 385,140 BSCQ shares valued at $7.55 million as of December 31.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On January 16, Wisconsin-based Evexia Wealth disclosed a buy of 295,940 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ), with the estimated transaction value at $5.79 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its January 16 SEC filing, Evexia Wealth increased its position in the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) by 295,940 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.79 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the holding rose by $5.80 million, a figure that reflects both new purchases and bond price changes.

What else to know

BSCQ now represents 2.11% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: KLAC: $22.53 million (6.3% of AUM)

NYSE: LLY: $21.98 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSE: B: $18.74 million (5.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVGO: $16.73 million (4.7% of AUM)

NYSE: HUBB: $15.83 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of January 15, BSCQ shares were priced at $19.60.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.3 billion Yield 4.14% Price (as of 1/15/26) $19.60 1-Year Total Return 4.98%

ETF snapshot

BSCQ’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, seeking to provide a defined maturity outcome for investors.

The underlying portfolio consists primarily of high-quality corporate bonds, diversified across issuers and sectors to mitigate credit risk and interest rate exposure.

The fund is structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking a rules-based index of investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF offers investors targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, providing a predictable maturity profile and regular income distributions. The fund leverages a self-indexing approach to maintain a diversified portfolio aligned with its maturity objective. Its scale and transparent structure make it a practical tool for managing fixed income ladders or matching future liabilities.

What this transaction means for investors

This move matters less for its size than for what it reveals about portfolio construction at this stage of the cycle. Adding exposure to short-dated, investment-grade credit suggests a preference for clarity and cash flow over duration risk or equity beta, especially as rate cuts remain uneven and timing-sensitive.



The position fits cleanly alongside a portfolio already tilted toward high-quality large-cap equities like KLA, Eli Lilly, Broadcom, and Hubbell. Rather than reaching for yield or leaning further into long-duration bonds, this allocation tightens the maturity window and locks in defined outcomes. With a 30-day SEC yield just under 4% and a stated 2026 maturity, the ETF functions more like a scheduled return of capital than a directional rates call.



That contrasts with longer-term bond strategies that remain exposed to valuation swings if inflation reaccelerates or policy expectations shift. It also avoids the credit risk embedded in high-yield funds that have been popular income substitutes. Basically, this isn’t a growth engine, but it does stabilize portfolio cash flows while preserving flexibility for redeployment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 17, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.