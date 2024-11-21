News & Insights

WhiteHawk Ltd. Suspends Trading Ahead of Capital Raising

November 21, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

WhiteHawk Ltd. (AU:WHK) has released an update.

WhiteHawk Ltd. (ASX: WHK) has temporarily halted trading of its securities as it prepares to announce a proposed capital raising. This move is intended to ensure an orderly market and prevent uninformed trading. The trading halt is expected to be lifted by 26 November 2024, or when the announcement is made.

