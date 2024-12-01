Whitehaven Coal Updates Director’s Security Holdings

Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC) has released an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced changes in its director Paul Flynn’s security interests, with the acquisition of 460,079 Performance Rights and 597,740 Share Appreciation Rights. These changes are part of the company’s approved incentive plans, reflecting strategic moves to align leadership interests with shareholder value.

