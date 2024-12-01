News & Insights

Stocks

Whitehaven Coal Updates Director’s Security Holdings

December 01, 2024 — 08:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced changes in its director Paul Flynn’s security interests, with the acquisition of 460,079 Performance Rights and 597,740 Share Appreciation Rights. These changes are part of the company’s approved incentive plans, reflecting strategic moves to align leadership interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:WHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.