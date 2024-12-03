News & Insights

Markets
ABUS

Whitefort Capital Sends Letter To Arbutus Board; Requests Meeting

December 03, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Whitefort Capital Management, LP, the third largest shareholder of Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) with an ownership interest of approximately 6.8% of the company's outstanding shares, issued a letter to Arbutus Biopharma's Board outlining its views the company must take in order to maximize shareholder value. Also, Whitefort Capital formally requested a meeting with the full Board in the coming weeks to ensure that there is full alignment of views regarding the path forward for the company.

"We look forward to the company engaging now and over the next few quarters in strategic partnership discussions regarding its HBV program and urge the Company to make a public announcement committing to no dilutive equity issuances or ATM use for another year," said Whitefort Capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.