Whitefort Capital Sends Letter To Arbutus Board; Requests Meeting

(RTTNews) - Whitefort Capital Management, LP, the third largest shareholder of Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) with an ownership interest of approximately 6.8% of the company's outstanding shares, issued a letter to Arbutus Biopharma's Board outlining its views the company must take in order to maximize shareholder value. Also, Whitefort Capital formally requested a meeting with the full Board in the coming weeks to ensure that there is full alignment of views regarding the path forward for the company.

"We look forward to the company engaging now and over the next few quarters in strategic partnership discussions regarding its HBV program and urge the Company to make a public announcement committing to no dilutive equity issuances or ATM use for another year," said Whitefort Capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.