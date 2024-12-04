Whitefield Ltd’s Substantial Holders Adjust Voting Power

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Ltd has reported a change in the interests of its substantial holders, with Fiducio Pty Ltd, Caithness Nominees Pty Ltd, and individuals A J Gluskie and D M Gluskie experiencing a slight decrease in their voting power from 15.94% to 14.78%. The adjustments stem from various dilutions and off-market transfers, impacting the overall share distribution. Such fluctuations in holdings are essential for investors to monitor, as they can indicate shifts in company control and influence.

