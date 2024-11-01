News & Insights

Whitefield Ltd Launches New Investment Opportunity

November 01, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Ltd is offering investors a chance to buy shares in its new investment company, Whitefield Income Ltd, which will focus on generating income through investments in ASX 300 listed securities. The company aims to provide monthly franked dividends and achieve total returns that match or exceed a specific benchmark over a three-year period. Existing shareholders of Whitefield Industrials can apply for priority allocation before the application deadline on November 26, 2024.

