Whitefield Ltd Announces Strong Profits and Dividend Boost

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Ltd has reported a robust financial performance for the half year ending September 2024, with a 9.5% increase in profit after tax, reaching $10.9 million, and a 9.1% rise in earnings per share. The company has also announced a dividend increase, reflecting its earnings growth and strong portfolio returns, which have been buoyed by investments in companies like Woolworths and Westpac Bank. Investors in Whitefield can look forward to a fully franked dividend payout, highlighting the firm’s solid financial health and strategic investment approach.

