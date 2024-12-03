Whitefield Ltd Adjusts Director’s Shareholding Interests

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Ltd has announced a shift in the shareholding interests of its director, William R Seddon, as part of a mandatory conversion process. The change involves the acquisition of 7,061 ordinary shares and the disposal of 400 convertible resettable preference shares. This restructuring reflects the company’s strategic adjustments in its securities holdings.

