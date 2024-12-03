Whitefield Ltd Adjusts Director’s Shareholding Interests

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Whitefield Ltd has announced a shift in the shareholding interests of its director, William R Seddon, as part of a mandatory conversion process. The change involves the acquisition of 7,061 ordinary shares and the disposal of 400 convertible resettable preference shares. This restructuring reflects the company’s strategic adjustments in its securities holdings.
For further insights into AU:WHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.