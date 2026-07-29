Whitecap Resources Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$889.5 million, or C$0.73 per share. This compares with C$310.6 million, or C$0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 92.9% to C$2.633 billion from C$1.365 billion last year.

Whitecap Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$889.5 Mln. vs. C$310.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.73 vs. C$0.33 last year. -Revenue: C$2.633 Bln vs. C$1.365 Bln last year.

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