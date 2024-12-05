White Gold Corp. Announces $4.5 Million Private Placement

White Gold (TSE:WGO) has released an update.

White Gold Corp. is launching a $4.5 million private placement to fund its exploration projects in the Yukon Territory’s White Gold District. The funds will support the development of high-grade gold resources and other critical mineral projects. This initiative highlights the company’s significant holdings and recent discoveries in a promising yet underexplored area.

