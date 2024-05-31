White Cliff Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

At the recent General Meeting, White Cliff Minerals Limited shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, including the issuance of performance rights to directors and the ratification of share issues for two acquisitions and an options issue to CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd. The decisions, which are set to potentially shape the company’s strategic direction, were made by poll voting, signaling strong shareholder backing for the board’s plans.

