News & Insights

Stocks

White Cliff Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

At the recent General Meeting, White Cliff Minerals Limited shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, including the issuance of performance rights to directors and the ratification of share issues for two acquisitions and an options issue to CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd. The decisions, which are set to potentially shape the company’s strategic direction, were made by poll voting, signaling strong shareholder backing for the board’s plans.

For further insights into AU:WCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.