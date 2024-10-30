News & Insights

Stocks

White Cliff Minerals Unveils Promising Copper Discoveries

October 30, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has reported remarkable assay results from its exploration activities at the Rae and Great Bear projects, showcasing high-grade copper-silver mineralization. The company has secured $5 million in funding and is set to commence its maiden drilling program for the Rae Copper Project in 2025. This progress underscores White Cliff’s potential for significant copper discoveries, drawing keen interest from investors in the minerals sector.

For further insights into AU:WCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.