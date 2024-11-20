White Cliff Minerals Unveils New Copper Targets at Rae Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced promising results from a geophysical survey at its Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada. The survey identified significant copper targets, including the newly discovered Stark target, which spans over 14km and is associated with high-grade copper veins. These findings indicate potential for further exploration and development, with plans for a ground sampling program and maiden drilling campaign in 2025.

