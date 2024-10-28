News & Insights

White Cliff Minerals Unveils Copper Potential at Rae

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced promising initial results from its airborne geophysical survey at the Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada. The survey identified multiple conductive anomalies in the Hulk exploration district, confirming potential for significant sediment-hosted copper mineralization. The company plans to confirm and pinpoint drilling locations for an expanded campaign in 2025.

