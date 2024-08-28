White Cliff Minerals Reports Bonanza-grade Silver Discovery at Great Bear Lake

White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) shared that the final batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during a maiden field program at its Great Bear Lake project have returned bonanza-grade silver.

The asset is located in Canada's Northwest Territories, and is one of White Cliff's two properties in the country.

“Results confirm extraordinary silver grades from epithermal structures and polymetallic results from skarn-style mineralization,” the company said in a Tuesday (August 27) press release.

According to White Cliff, "truly outstanding" results from the Slider area signify a high-grade discovery. The company has expanded the region to a newly defined point of interest that spans at least 1.5 by 1.5 kilometres.

Highlighted results from Slider are as follows:

7.54 percent silver (75,439 g/t silver)

0.91 percent silver (9,070 g/t silver)

5.35 percent silver (53,506 g/t silver)

0.71 percent silver (7,100 g/t silver)

0.18 percent silver (1,840 g/t silver)

0.27 percent silver (2,700 g/t silver)

“Amazingly, the 1.5 x 1.5 km Slider District remains underexplored. Given these results, there is a lot of upside for additional high-grade silver structures to exist,” commented Troy Whittaker, managing director of White Cliff.



He added that the company has now outlined six high-grade copper, gold and silver mineralised districts at Great Bear Lake, pointing to mineralised contents of 42.6 percent copper, 42.2 percent copper, 39.5 percent copper, 38.2 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 29.7 g/t gold and 716 g/t silver. These have now “potentially been outshone” by the new silver find.

“To reel off, with consistency these results in a maiden campaign from around 15-20% of the overall Great Bear Project Area is great,” Whittaker continued. “If we are able to marry these results and structures up with the recently completed geophysics and prove depth potential, we will be well placed for significant discovery.”

Great Bear Lake is 550 metres along strike from two past-producing mines that produced 34,200,000 ounces of refined silver, and White Cliff confirmed priority targets at the site in May.

“Coming into this campaign, there was a high expectation given what historically had been identified at Great Bear. Pleasingly, we have not only exceeded those historical high-grade assay results, but we have also extended mineralisation in all directions and in some cases into the kilometres as districts are identified," said Whittaker.

In addition to its Canadian assets, White Cliff has four properties in Australia, including the Reedy South gold project, which has a JORC-compliant resource of 42,000 ounces of gold.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.