White Cliff Minerals Expands with Key Copper Acquisition

White Cliff Minerals Limited has acquired Victoria Copper Ltd, gaining full ownership of a promising copper project in the Rae Copper region, Nunavut, Canada. The project includes a historic resource estimate of 4.16 million tons at 2.96% copper, although not JORC-compliant, and presents opportunities for further exploration and resource expansion. This strategic acquisition enhances White Cliff’s portfolio, with plans for drilling and resource verification in 2025.

