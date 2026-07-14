Which Stock Is a Better Buy? Visa or Mastercard?

Key Points

Visa and Mastercard trade at nearly identical valuations -- both around 30 times earnings.

Visa earns a meaningfully higher operating margin than Mastercard.

Mastercard's cross-border volume grew slightly faster than Visa's last quarter.

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There aren't many businesses quite like Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). Both operate open-loop payment networks -- the rails that shuttle money between a shopper's bank and a merchant's -- while the banks that issue the cards, not the networks, take on the credit risk. Each network also grows more valuable as it scales; more cardholders attract more merchants, and vice versa. That durability is why both have compounded for years and generated enormous free cash flow along the way.

The model is also remarkably asset-light. Neither company lends money or carries inventory, and both run on modest capital expenditures. So most of the fees they collect become profit.

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These similarities them easy to compare. Even more, Visa's market capitalization sits near $657 billion and Mastercard's near $465 billion, yet the two carry almost the same price-to-earnings ratio of about 30. So the question isn't which is the better business. Both are exceptional. It's which is the better buy when the price tags are this close.

Here's how they stack up.

Visa: the scale leader

Visa is the larger network, and its latest results show why investors keep paying up. In its fiscal second quarter of 2026 (the period ended March 31, 2026), Visa's net revenue rose 17% year over year to $11.2 billion -- its fastest growth since 2022, and 16% in constant dollars. Payments volume and processed transactions each climbed 9%, and cross-border volume (money spent across a border, such as travel and online purchases, and the highest-margin part of the business) grew 12%. Even its smaller other revenue line, which includes value-added services, jumped 41%.

What stands out is how much of that revenue the company keeps. Visa's non-GAAP (adjusted) operating margin was about 68% in the quarter -- a level few companies its size can match. That efficiency helped lift adjusted earnings per share 20%.

Visa also returns cash aggressively. It spent $7.9 billion on buybacks in the fiscal second quarter alone, part of $9.2 billion handed to shareholders, and its board authorized a fresh $20 billion repurchase program. Over the past year, that steady buying has shrunk the share count by about 3%, quietly lifting per-share results.

Mastercard: the faster grower

Mastercard's first quarter of 2026 covered the same three months ended March 31, and it told a similar story with a few meaningful twists. Net revenue rose 16% year over year to $8.4 billion, or 12% on a currency-neutral basis. Gross dollar volume grew 7%, purchase volume 9%, and switched transactions 9% -- broadly in line with Visa.

Where Mastercard pulled ahead was cross-border volume, which grew 13%, a step faster than Visa's 12%. That edge isn't new. Its cross-border business has held in the low-to-mid teens for several quarters, and its value-added services arm (fraud, data, and consulting tools sold on top of the network) grew 22%.

The bottom line looked even better. Mastercard's adjusted earnings per share jumped 23%, ahead of Visa's 20%. But that headline oversells the gap. Strip out a currency tailwind, and Mastercard's figure rose about 18% -- just shy of the 20% Visa posted in constant dollars. Mastercard's adjusted operating margin, near 61%, trails Visa's by several points, and its $4 billion of quarterly buybacks retired stock more slowly -- about 2.3% over the past year.

The better buy

So which network wins? For me, it's Visa. But it's a close call.

Starting valuation, since that's where the two are closest, both trade around 30 times earnings.

But Visa boasts a structurally higher operating margin, a larger and faster buyback, and -- once you neutralize currency -- underlying growth that matched or slightly beat Mastercard's last quarter.

Of course, Mastercard has some benefits, too. Its faster cross-border growth and expanding services business are advantages. And if that momentum widens into a durable, currency-neutral growth lead, I might change my mind and favor it over Visa.

Overall, at nearly the same price, I'd rather own the higher-margin business that hands back more cash. That's Visa.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.