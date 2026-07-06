Which Small-Cap ETF Is the Better Buy: Vanguard's VB or JPMorgan's BBSC?

Key Points

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF maintains a significantly lower expense ratio and larger assets under management than JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has delivered a higher 1-year total return but exhibits slightly higher volatility as measured by beta.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF provides broader diversification than the JPMorgan fund

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap ETF ›

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) offers a lower-cost, highly liquid index strategy, while JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:BBSC) focuses on a more concentrated slice of the small-cap universe.

Small-capitalization stocks often provide higher growth potential than large companies, albeit with increased volatility. Investors choosing between these two funds are deciding between a massive, ultra-low-cost Vanguard staple and a newer JPMorgan alternative that targets the 95th to 99th percentiles of market capitalization.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric BBSC VB Issuer J.P. Morgan Vanguard Share price $90.72 (as of 2026-07-02) $300.34 (as of 2026-07-02) Expense ratio 0.09% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-02) 35.80% 25.90% Dividend yield 1.00% 1.20% Beta 1.13 1.04 AUM $708.1 million $182.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is the more affordable option with a 0.03% expense ratio compared to 0.09% for the JPMorgan fund. Additionally, the Vanguard fund offers a higher payout with a yield gap of 0.21 ppt.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric BBSC VB Max drawdown (5 yr) (31.00%) (28.20%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,440 $1,432

What's inside

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) tracks a broad index of small companies, with its largest positions including Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) at 0.69%, Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) at 0.62%, and Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) at 0.51%. Its portfolio is most heavily weighted toward industrials at 21%, technology at 19%, and financial services at 12%. It holds 1,357 securities. The fund launched in 2004. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has paid $3.61 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$300.34 share price works out to a 1.20% yield.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:BBSC) focuses on companies in the 95th to 99th percentiles of the market, with top holdings including Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) at 0.48%, Moog (NYSE:MOGA) at 0.45%, and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) at 0.40%. Its sector tilts favor technology at 20%, financial services at 17%, and healthcare at 16%. It contains 782 holdings. The fund launched in 2020. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has paid $0.90 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$90.72 share price works out to a 1.00% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Small-cap stocks have a well-established reputation for outperforming large caps over long time horizons, but that reputation comes with an asterisk. The ride is rougher, the companies are less proven, and the universe includes plenty of businesses that never fulfill their early promise. You want to understand how a fund actually navigates that universe.

VB takes the broadest possible approach by holding more than 1,300 small-cap companies across the entire small-cap spectrum. Its massive scale provides liquidity that smaller funds simply cannot match. BBSC targets a more specific slice of the market, focusing on companies between the 95th and 99th percentiles in market capitalization. That precision gives it a tighter, more defined small-cap profile than VB's broader sweep, but at a higher fee and with far less liquidity.

For most long-term investors, VB's lower cost, broader diversification, and institutional scale make it the more dependable foundation for small-cap exposure. BBSC is better for investors who specifically want a narrower, more defined slice of the small-cap universe and are comfortable with a smaller, less liquid fund to get it.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena and Moog. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs and Flex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.