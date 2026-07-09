Which Is the Better Artificial Intelligence ETF, Roundhill's CHAT or iShares' IYW?

Key Points

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF carries a higher expense ratio of 0.75% compared to 0.38% for the iShares U.S. Technology ETF.

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF provides a significantly higher dividend yield of 1.80% while iShares U.S. Technology ETF yields just 0.10%.

The iShares U.S. Technology ETF offers broad sector exposure with 149 holdings while Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF targets 52 AI-focused companies.

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Investors can choose between the broad, seasoned portfolio of the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:IYW) and the hyper-concentrated, high-growth focus on artificial intelligence offered by the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:CHAT).

The iShares fund tracks established giants across the U.S. technology sector, providing diversified exposure to hardware, software, and semiconductors. In contrast, the Roundhill fund is a thematic vehicle designed to capture the specific growth trajectory of generative artificial intelligence and related infrastructure companies.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IYW CHAT Issuer iShares Roundhill Investments Share price $245.10 (as of 2026-07-08) $89.81 (as of 2026-07-08) Expense ratio 0.38% 0.75% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-08) 40.30% 91.50% Dividend yield 0.10% 1.80% Beta 1.35 1.87 AUM $24.6 billion $2.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Roundhill fund is more expensive, with a 0.75% expense ratio that roughly doubles the 0.38% cost of the iShares fund. However, CHAT provides a much larger payout for income-seeking investors through its 1.80% trailing dividend yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IYW CHAT Max drawdown (3 yr) (26.50%) (31.30%) Growth of $1,000 over 3 years (total return) $2,299 $3,227

What's inside

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF concentrates on companies at the forefront of the AI shift, with its portfolio including technology (76%), communication services (18%), and industrials (4%). Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 7.29%, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at 5.66%, and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) at 4.71%. This fund holds 52 securities and was launched in 2023. The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF has paid $1.68 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$90 share price works out to a 1.80% yield.

The iShares U.S. Technology ETF provides a broader look at the sector, though nearly 40% of the fund is focused on semiconductor-related stocks, a key driver of the AI boom. Its largest positions include Nvidia at 13.10%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 12.94%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 8.75%. The fund manages 149 holdings and was launched in 2000. The iShares U.S. Technology ETF has paid $0.26 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$245 share price works out to a 0.10% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The 2023 launch of the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) coincided with the rise of the artificial intelligence sector to capitalize on this emerging market. Even though the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) delivers a broader scope than just AI, many of its holdings are part of the AI industry, such as Nvidia and Microsoft. Which to choose to gain AI exposure depends on a few considerations.

CHAT is ideal for those who want a pure AI-only ETF, and are willing to take on greater risk and volatility as a tradeoff. Its impressive one-year and three-year returns combined with a far superior dividend yield are key reasons to invest in CHAT. Another benefit is that it is an actively-managed fund, which contributes to the higher expense ratio, but you get experts making the necessary fund adjustments to keep pace with the fast-moving AI industry.

IYW is for conservative investors who want AI exposure without the high beta and max drawdown seen with CHAT. This fund balances high-risk, high-reward AI stocks with broader technology holdings, such as Apple. As a result, it’s a more diversified ETF, which reduces the impact of downturns in the AI sector.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.