Where Wolverine World Wide Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Wolverine World Wide, revealing an average target of $19.4, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 12.61% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $22.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Wolverine World Wide by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $27.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $27.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $26.00 $29.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wolverine World Wide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wolverine World Wide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wolverine World Wide compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wolverine World Wide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Wolverine World Wide's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Wolverine World Wide's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wolverine World Wide analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Wolverine World Wide Better

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Financial Insights: Wolverine World Wide

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Wolverine World Wide's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wolverine World Wide's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolverine World Wide's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolverine World Wide's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wolverine World Wide's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WWW

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WWW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.