Where Will TMC The Metals Company Be By This Time Next Year?

Key Points

The Metals Company is attempting to build a deep-sea underwater mining operation.

It is receiving strong government support, but achieving its audacious goal will not be easy.

10 stocks we like better than TMC The Metals Company ›

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a rare-earth metals play. That's a major area of interest today, as countries and companies worldwide seek to diversify their supply of these vital materials. There's just one small problem with the company as an investment: it is nowhere near producing any rare-earth metals. And one year from now, well, it probably won't be all that much closer.

The big story behind The Metals Company

China is the world's main supplier of rare-earth metals. The country has proven that it is willing to use access to rare-earth metals as a geopolitical bargaining chip. These metals are vital to the technology that drives the modern world, including within the defense sector. Sovereign nations simply can't afford to give so much power to China. This is why there's so much government support going to rare-earth metal producers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The Metals Company is benefiting from this support. Notably, the U.S. government has pushed for changes to the process that would allow The Metals Company to obtain the permits it needs to build its planned mining operation. That should help accelerate the company's development. The U.S. is even working with Japan to speed the development of the entire industry niche in which The Metals Company operates.

The big problem is that The Metals Company wants to build a deep-sea mining operation. That's an extremely difficult task. And while the process is moving forward, the big achievement so far is that its permit application has been "formally certified by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)." That's great and an important step, but really, all that's happened is that NOAA has received the application and said it was filled out correctly.

One year is not going to be enough time to build this business

When you step back and look at The Metals Company, it is a money-losing start-up. In one year, it will likely still be a money-losing start-up, since it hasn't even gotten the final OK to start building an undersea mine yet. This is a high-risk investment that only aggressive investors with a very long-term horizon should consider buying.

Most investors should probably watch this stock from a safe distance until it has a producing mine. More conservative types may even want to wait until the company is profitable. A year probably won't be enough time for either of those things to happen.

Should you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company right now?

Before you buy stock in TMC The Metals Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and TMC The Metals Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.