Where Will SpaceX Stock Be in 5 Years?

Key Points

SpaceX is valued at nearly $2 trillion, about 34% below its post-IPO high.

Starlink, Starship, and the company's Mars ambitions will decide the next five years.

Even strong growth may only justify today's price, not beat it.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been public for less than a month, and the stock has already made a round trip, surging after its June IPO before sliding about 34% from its high to a recent price near $148. That leaves the company valued at close to $2 trillion.

For a business still losing money, that is an extraordinary price. So the interesting question isn't what the stock does next week. It's where it could reasonably sit in five years, and what would have to happen for today's buyers to be rewarded.

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Let's take a look.

What decides the outcome

Almost everything about SpaceX's future comes down to three things.

The first, and by far the most important today, is Starlink. The satellite internet service crossed 10 million active customers earlier this year and generated more than $11 billion in revenue in 2025, about 61% of the company's total. Starlink is the profit center that makes the rest of SpaceX's ambitions affordable, and its growth over the next five years is key to the bull case for the stock.

Its pricing power is largely untested, though. As competition from other satellite and ground networks grows, SpaceX may eventually have to choose between adding subscribers and protecting the prices that keep Starlink profitable.

The second engine is Starship, the giant reusable rocket meant to slash the cost of reaching orbit. If SpaceX can ramp its launch cadence and drive costs down, it strengthens everything else. Cheaper launches mean more Starlink satellites, more commercial payloads, and more government contracts. But Starship is capital-intensive and still has plenty to prove.

The third is the wild card: the company's artificial intelligence (AI) and Mars ambitions. SpaceX acquired the AI start-up xAI earlier this year, and its AI segment generated $818 million or revenue and a $2.5 billion operating loss in Q1. Layer on the enormous long-term cost of a Mars program, and you have real drains on the cash Starlink throws off.

The point is that the bull case and the bear case run on the same facts. Starlink funds the ambitions, and those ambitions could either compound SpaceX's advantages or swallow its profits.

What the numbers would have to do

So put some math to it.

SpaceX generated about $19 billion in revenue over the past year, growing more than 30%. Suppose it keeps compounding at roughly that pace for five years. That would take revenue to around $70 billion by 2031, an impressive result, and probably closer to a best-case than a floor.

Now the harder part. To simply hold a $2 trillion valuation on $70 billion of revenue, SpaceX would need to earn a healthy profit on those sales, something it doesn't do today. Even at a 20% net margin, which would be excellent for a capital-heavy space and satellite business, that is roughly $14 billion in profit. Against a $2 trillion market capitalization that's still well over 100 times earnings five years out.

In other words, even a strong five years might only justify today's price, not beat it. And that is the optimistic path. If Starlink's growth slows as it saturates its wealthiest markets, or if Starship and xAI keep swallowing cash, revenue could land well short of $70 billion -- and the stock with it.

For the shares to deliver real returns from here, then, Starlink's economics have to scale even faster, or xAI and Starship have to turn from cash drains into profit engines. That is a demanding set of assumptions. It isn't impossible -- SpaceX has a habit of doing what skeptics called impossible -- but it leaves very little room for error.

So, where will SpaceX stock be in five years?

I won't pretend to know. The honest answer is that the range of outcomes is unusually wide. My best guess is that the business will be dramatically larger in 2031, and the stock still might not have done much, simply because so much growth is already priced in. That doesn't make SpaceX a bad company. It makes it a richly valued one. If I owned it, I'd keep the position small and treat the next five years as a bet on execution I can afford to be wrong about.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.