Where Will Solana Be in 20 Years?

Key Points

A surge in tokenized stock trading is supporting Solana's price.

Solana's speed and scalability make it a natural choice for AI agents.

It is hard to predict how new technologies might evolve in the next two decades, but Solana has shown it can adapt quickly.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Twenty years is a long time in the cryptocurrency world, especially considering that the original crypto, Bitcoin, didn't even exist in 2006, and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has only been around for six years. Today, Solana is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, attracting investors and financial institutions seeking blockchain partners.

To imagine where Solana might be in 2046, consider two of today's key trends: agentic artificial intelligence (AI) and real-world asset tokenization. Agentic AI enables autonomous bots to make decisions and act, including spending money, according to predefined rules. Real-world asset tokenization is a way to record ownership on the blockchain, and can reduce the friction in trading anything from equities to real estate. The growth of both sectors could make cryptocurrencies good investments.

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The bull case: Solana becomes a crucial cog in the emerging financial infrastructure

Solana's standout feature is its speed; it processes transactions significantly faster than other major cryptocurrencies, often at a fraction of a cent. It is also innovative -- Solana keeps pushing to improve and meet consumer needs. Unfortunately, pushing boundaries can come with a cost, and Solana had several technical issues in its early days. Improving resilience and reliability has been a focus for developers, and there hasn't been an outage since February 2024. Those stand it in good stead to capture at least some of the emerging AI agentic payment and tokenization markets.

Not only is Solana in third place in terms of the value of tokenized assets on its ecosystem, but its tokenized stock trading is also taking off. Solana accounts for an ever-increasing share of tokenized equity trading. Tokenized stocks are on-chain versions of traditional stocks, and they've been a hot topic this year as the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange have advanced tokenized trading plans. If it works, in 20 years' time, the majority of asset trading could take place on the blockchain.

We aren't yet at the stage when an AI agent can carry out the research on, say, your new TV, then pay for it and get it delivered. But AI agents are already spending money, and many crypto enthusiasts see AI agents and the blockchain as perfect payment bedmates. The thinking is that blockchains offer financial services to non-human entities that can't jump through the identity requirements to open a bank account. They are also programmable, operate around the clock, and have traceable transactions, making it easier to track AI agent activity. Solana's high throughput would help it handle the millions of potential AI microtransactions, which is why it's gaining market share.

The bear case: Solana, or crypto as a whole, falls out of favor

I am a long-term investor, but I'm also aware that emerging technologies like blockchain and AI develop at lightning speed. Solana's innovation-focused culture means it can react to changes and evolving consumer needs. Even so, a lot can happen in 20 years.

For example, a serious security breach or outage would reduce trust in Solana, making it hard to attract the necessary mainstream partnerships for growth. Tokenization could run into regulatory or technical issues that stop the blockchain from becoming an integral part of the global financial infrastructure. A different technology, such as quantum computing, could undermine blockchain's appeal for AI agents.

All cryptocurrencies are risky, but Solana has repeatedly shown it can break new ground without breaking itself. If you want exposure to AI agent payment architecture or the growing real-world asset tokenization space, Solana could have a place in your crypto portfolio.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.